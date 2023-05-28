Home » A houseboat capsizes on Lake Maggiore, 4 missing – breaking latest news
A houseboat capsizes on Lake Maggiore, 4 missing – breaking latest news

One dead and three missing: this is the current toll of the capsizing of a boat, a house-boat, on Lake Maggiore between Sesto Calende (Varese) and Arona (Novara) near Lisanza (which is a locality of Sesto Calende) with about twenty people on board, it looks like a party of foreigners celebrating. It happened around 7 pm due to bad weather, a violent storm. Firefighters divers are working with the helicopter to look for them. The boat capsized and then capsized and sank. The occupants ended up in the water, about twenty of whom were rescued by boats or swam ashore.

