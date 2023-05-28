Home » Türkiye. Erdogan wins with 52.14%
News

Türkiye. Erdogan wins with 52.14%

by admin
Türkiye. Erdogan wins with 52.14%
Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: prof. Twitter).

di Shorsh Surme

The incumbent Turkish president Recep Tayyp Erdogan wins but does not win hands down in the presidential runoff. At the end of the count, the results gave him 52.14% of the preferences, while the opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu obtained 47.86% of the votes.
In the first round Erdogan had not obtained an absolute majority stopping at 49.5% of the votes, only 5 points behind Kilicdaroglu, but after the third place, the ultranationalist Sinan Ogan, he had given his endorsementthe Turkish president’s victory appeared to be a foregone conclusion.
Erdogan won but did not shine, a reality recognized by the Turkish president himself who admitted the strong haemorrhage of votes compared to the previous presidential elections, where he was elected in the first round with 52.59% of the votes.
The majority of Turks therefore chose to continue with Erdogan, but what weighed compared to the 2018 elections were the high cost of living, the economic crisis, the poor management of the post-earthquake, an unshared intervention in Syria, the social pressure of refugees and the continued repression of the Kurds. On the other hand, his attempt at mediation in the Ukrainian conflict, which has so far produced the agreement on wheat, is good.
Upon confirming the election result, the Turkish leader said that “today we are building our history once again, we will continue to work hard”, and that “With this victory, the doors of Turkey’s century have opened”. He then thanked the voters saying that “We will live up to the trust you have given us”.

See also  Favria, the fruits of the farmers' protest: a technical table is ready on the variant to the former state road 460

You may also like

They assemble the first pump at the San...

The mayor of Aguachica assured that he did...

Municipality of Naples – The Municipality of Naples...

Motorcycle bomb attack on convoy of security forces,...

The European Central Bank faces the challenge of...

“Starting afresh from people”, the theme at the...

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s congratulations to Erdogan

Outrage in Palermo a man was stabbed to...

Cybersecurity, from the EU Commission funds for 107...

The unity of the nation is the real...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy