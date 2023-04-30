Home » Is the German economy stuck in a dead end?
Business

Is the German economy stuck in a dead end?

by admin
Is the German economy stuck in a dead end?

The finding is not new; For some time now, the declining productivity dynamics, which is not only a phenomenon of the German economy, but at least has parallels in many developed industrialized countries, has been discussed. The explanation mostly used for this refers to the high level of employment; the price for this is a low productivity dynamic. Other factors come into play, namely the consequences of the low interest rate policy, which offered less productive companies a chance of survival that they would otherwise hardly have had (so-called zombification), then the tendency towards over-regulation by companies, which led to the inflating of less productive business areas (e.g. documentation, evaluation, reporting obligations and the like) which reduced the productivity gains in the actual business area, and finally the low investment rate, which points to unfavorable framework conditions (taxes, energy costs, regulation).

See also  HNA's bankruptcy reorganizes its main aviation business, Liaoning Fangda, the taker to the bottom | China Current Situation | Fang Wei

You may also like

“Clean Rome? There will be less consensus for...

Piazza Affari still stops at 28,000 points: is...

Why did this bank “explode thunder” again? The...

Questions and answers on energetic refurbishment

Copper, cobalt, lithium and zinc: the hunt for...

Shortage of medicines: Bavaria allows the import of...

Naples, Boulaye Dia ruins the Scudetto party: incredible...

Asylum – Union for EU internal border controls...

Recovery, super powers for Fitto. Fund management goes...

The Opel Graandland brings the performance of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy