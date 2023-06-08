Israel – News: Tens of thousands in Tel Aviv celebrate the largest Pride Parade in the Middle East

Around 150,000 people celebrated the largest Pride Parade in the Middle East in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv. Colorfully made-up revelers danced on and around floats on the seafront promenade. There have also been protests against anti-LGBTG members of the government.

Around 150,000 people celebrated the largest Pride Parade in the Middle East in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on Thursday. Colorfully made-up revelers danced on and around floats on the seafront promenade, AFP journalists reported. The celebration was accompanied by protests against anti-LGBTQ government officials.

The Israeli cultural and economic metropolis Tel Aviv is considered an oasis of tolerance towards lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transsexuals and queer people in the region. “It’s a big celebration and I want to be there today to support the LGBTQ community,” said 26-year-old Elise Zhdanva.

The annual parade takes place this year under the new ultra-conservative government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It includes several cabinet members who have expressed homophobic views in the past and coalition partners who have consistently voted against LGBTQ rights in parliament.

Many Israelis fear that the government’s controversial plans for judicial reform, which would limit the powers of the Supreme Court, could end safeguards and threaten existing rights.

Yael Ben Yosef said she was taking part in the parade because of the domestic political situation. “We have to show that we’re there, that we’re not afraid and that they can’t lock us up,” said the 22-year-old student. “We will keep fighting until we are completely equal.”

As with the protests against judicial reform that have been going on for 23 weeks, the call for “democracy!” was heard again and again at the Pride Parade. to hear AFP reporters reporting.

According to the city administration, 150,000 people attended the event in Tel Aviv, including thousands of visitors from abroad. One of them was 27-year-old Leon Müller from Frankfurt. He and his friend came to Israel “extra for the Pride,” he said. “We’ve heard a lot about it, we want to feel the Israeli pride spirit,” he told AFP.

