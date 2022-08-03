Home Business Istat: + 1.4% yoy for retail sales in June, -1.1% mom
Istat: + 1.4% yoy for retail sales in June, -1.1% mom

Cyclical downturn in June for Italian retail sales. According to data released by Istat, in June sales recorded a decline of 1.1% in value and 1.8% in volume. Sales of non-food goods decreased both in value (-2.2%) and in volume (-2.5%), while for food goods there was an increase in value (+ 0.4%) and a decrease in volume (-0.8%). On an annual basis, retail sales increased 1.4% in value and contracted 3.8% in volume. Sales of non-food goods decreased (-0.8% in value and -3.3% in volume) while those of food goods recorded an increase in value (+ 4.5%) and a decrease in volume (- 4.4%).

