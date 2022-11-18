Home Business Istat: construction production on the rise in September
Istat: construction production on the rise in September

In September 2022, the seasonally adjusted construction production index recorded the second consecutive cyclical increase, remaining at very high levels, however lower than the average levels of the first half of the year. Thus Istat according to which the quarterly balance remains negative, feeling the effects of the two cyclical decreases observed in the months of June and July.

On a trend basis, growth remains sustained also in September 2022, albeit slowing down compared to the previous months.

