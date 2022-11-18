Source Title: Police Response to Ren Xianqi’s Reposted Case of Child Disappearance: Criminal Investigation Has Been Filed as a Trafficking Case

On November 17, singer Ren Xianqi sent an article asking netizens to help a father in Yajiang, Sichuan Province find his 8-year-old missing son. On the same day, he hugged and comforted the father. According to Mr. Sun, his missing son is called Sun Zezhen. The last time he saw him was on August 2 this year. On that day, his son was out with a neighbor who was over 6 years old. According to the neighbor’s children afterwards, they went to the riverside to throw stones during the period. At about 23 o’clock that night, they tracked down to the riverside, only seeing their son’s clothes and shoes. On November 3, the Yajiang police filed a case of the child’s disappearance. The reason for the case was abduction and trafficking, and a criminal investigation was carried out.

