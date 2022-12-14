Home Business Istat, employment slightly down in the third quarter. Mini growth for salaries
MILANO – The quarterly data also confirm the contrasting trend of the labor market during the summer. According to the latest update Statein the third quarter of the year the employed in Italy grew by 247 thousand busy on the third quarter of 2021 but decreased by 12 thousand compared to the previous quarter, settling at 23 million 126 thousand, following the decrease in temporary employees (-59 thousand,) not offset by the increase in permanent employees (+34 thousand ) and independents (+12 thousand). The number of unemployed also decreased on the previous quarter (-52 thousand, -2.6%). Compared to the third quarter of 2021, the unemployed decreased by 284 thousand units.

Revenues and margins in constant growth for the 5,000 factories of the Italian GDP

by Luca Piana

Istat also records a slight increase in salaries. In fact, gross wages per employee increased in the third quarter of 2022 by 0.3% compared to the same period of 2021. The institute points out that the increase compared to the previous quarter is 0.1%. Gross contractual cash wages for the total economy grew on a trend basis by 0.9%. In any case, this data is very far from the growth in prices, which now travels at double-digit rates on an annual basis.

