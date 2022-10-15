Home Business Istat: number of homes and usable area at the maximum level since the end of 2012
Business

Istat: number of homes and usable area at the maximum level since the end of 2012

by admin

After four quarters of continuous economic growth in the building permits of the residential sector, in the second quarter of 2022, the number of homes and the usable area, net of seasonality, reach the maximum level since the end of 2012.

According to Istat, according to which the residential sector shows a cyclical growth of 1.8% for the number of homes and 1.2% for the usable living area.

The surface area of ​​non-residential buildings decreased compared to the previous quarter (-2.2%).

In the second quarter of 2022, the estimate of the number of homes in the new residential buildings, net of seasonality, is just below the 16.7 thousand unit threshold, the useful living area is around 1.44 million square meters , while the non-residential one exceeds 2.66 million square meters.

See also  Shanghai Stock Index Weekly Net Purchases of Northbound Funds in the Five Lianyang Sectors Hit a New High in a Week

You may also like

Istat: in 2020 the unobserved economy is worth...

Beginner’s Guide to Cryptocurrency Exchanges and How They...

Eurostat: trade balance down by 50.9 points in...

Foreign exchange trading reminder: USD/JPY hits a 32-year...

Osai: the Board of Directors approves the establishment...

Forgotten 15 years of stock recovery after 10,000...

Wall Street futures down after insane post-inflation comeback....

JP Morgan: Q3 net profit down with NPL...

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks closed...

Wells Fargo: lower earnings in third quarter with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy