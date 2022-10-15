After four quarters of continuous economic growth in the building permits of the residential sector, in the second quarter of 2022, the number of homes and the usable area, net of seasonality, reach the maximum level since the end of 2012.

According to Istat, according to which the residential sector shows a cyclical growth of 1.8% for the number of homes and 1.2% for the usable living area.

The surface area of ​​non-residential buildings decreased compared to the previous quarter (-2.2%).

In the second quarter of 2022, the estimate of the number of homes in the new residential buildings, net of seasonality, is just below the 16.7 thousand unit threshold, the useful living area is around 1.44 million square meters , while the non-residential one exceeds 2.66 million square meters.