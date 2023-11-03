Home » Istat, unemployment rate rises in September
Business

Istat, the inactivity rate drops to 33.2%.

The number of employed, a September 2023, beats that of September 2022 of 2,2%. The increase involves men, women and all age groups, with the exception of 35-49 year olds, due to the negative demographic dynamics. The employment ratewhich overall is increasing by 1.4 percentage points, also rises in this age group (+0.6 points) because the decrease in the number of employed 35-49 year olds is less marked than that of the corresponding overall population. The INPS data communicate this.

Compared to September 2022, the number of people looking for work decreases (-5.1%, equal to -101 thousand units) and the number of inactive people between 15 and 64 years oldi (-3,6%, pari a -459mila).
In September 2023compared to the previous month, the employed and unemployed are increasing while the inactive ones decrease. The increase in employment (+0.2%, equal to +42 thousand units) is a synthesis of the growth observed among men, permanent employees, the self-employed, those under 35 and among those aged at least 50, on the one hand, he was born in decline recorded among womenfixed-term employees and those aged 35-49, on the other.

The employment rate rises to 61.7% (+0.1 points). The growth in the number of people looking for work (+1.9%, equal to +35 thousand units) involves women and concerns all age groups. Total unemployment rate rises to 7.4% (+0.1 points), the youth onepari al 21,9%, drops by 0.1 points. The decline in the number of inactive people between the ages of 15 and 64 (-0.7%, equal to -92 thousand units) is recorded among men and women and for all age groups. The inactivity rate drops to 33.2% (-0.2 points).

Comparing the third quarter 2023 with the second, a increase in the level of employment equal to 0.3%, for a total of 80 thousand employed. The growth in employment, observed in the quarterly comparison, is associated with the decrease in people looking for work (-1.9%, equal to -36 thousand units) and inactive people (-0.5%, equal to -63 thousand units) .

A September 2023 employment continues to grow among permanent employees and the self-employed, comments Istat. The number of the busy stands at 23 million 656 miles and records, compared to September 2022, an increase of 443 thousand permanent employees and 115 thousand self-employed workers. The number of fixed-term employees, however, is 47 thousand lower. On a monthly basis, the employment and unemployment rates rise to 61.7% and 7.4% respectivelyWhile the inactivity rate drops to 33.2%..

