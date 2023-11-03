Milan-Udinese | Pioli: “Loftus is well and will be there. Pulisic and Kjaer out”

The Rossoneri coach spoke in the press conference about the injury situation in view of tomorrow evening’s match against Cioffi’s team

Stefano Pioli, AC Milan coach, spoke at a press conference ahead of the match against Udinese. A delicate match for both teams involved.

On tomorrow night’s lineup:

“Tomorrow we’ll have the best possible lineup and we’ll start with the intention of winning: it’s too important to win again.”

The point about the injured:

“Loftus-Cheek is well and will be there, As a precaution, Pulisic won’t be there tomorrow but he will be with PSG, as will Chukwueze. Kjaer good chances for Tuesday.”

“I thought he could have more impact in Naples, because he always trains very well. It’s a solution for tomorrow, we will see”.

“If we can give each of us 1% more then we can really reach a very high level.”

