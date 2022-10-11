At present, there are three OPPO Reno8 models on sale on OPPO’s official store, all of which were released in the first half of this year. With their relatively good design and excellent product quality, these OPPO Rno8 models have also won Many consumers love it. As time goes by and more and more OPPO Reno9 information flows out, we can clearly feel that a new OPPO Reno machine may be coming soon.

Visit the purchase page: OPPO self-operated flagship store

Suspected OPPO Reno9 real machine exposure (image source watermark)

Recently, a digital blogger broke the news that a set of real pictures of the new phone has not been released. The blogger said that this model belongs to the Oga series (OPPO/OnePlus/Realme). From the relevant information, it is speculated that this phone Most likely it is the OPPO Reno9 series.

We can see that the front of this phone is equipped with a curved screen with a central punch-hole design, the frame is well controlled, and the screen ratio looks high. Turning your attention to the back, the machine has three cameras on the rear, and the three cameras and flash are in a rectangular distribution, and the flash is at the bottom right of the lens module. This design is quite different from the current OPPO Reno8 series, and it looks very novel.

Suspected OPPO Reno9 real machine exposure (image source watermark)

According to previous reports, the OPPO Reno9 series will be equipped with a curved OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 64-megapixel main camera.