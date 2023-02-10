Home Business Ita, lack of agreement on salaries: the unions towards the strike on February 28th
The workers of Ita Airways go “toward a 4-hour strike” on February 28 after the cooling off and conciliation phase for the Ministry of Labor ended “negatively” with a report of failure to agree between the company and the unions. This was reported by union sources.

The company had prepared the memorandum of understanding, but there was no green light from the board of directors. The top management of the former Alitalia do not exclude that the parties may meet again at the beginning of next week, probably on Monday, to ratify the agreement after the convening of an extraordinary board of directors over the weekend.

“The meeting that took place this afternoon between the trade unions and the top management of Ita Airways ended with a negative outcome, with the aim of reaching an agreement on wage and contractual issues”. Thus the Secretary General Claudio Tarlazzi and the National Secretary Ivan Viglietti of Uiltrasporti in a note. “The company inexplicably showed unacceptable rigidity by refusing to sign an agreement built together over the long months of negotiations”, they explain. «It is a serious fact – continue Tarlazzi and Viglietti – disrespectful towards workers and citizens. In support of this battle for civilization and dignity, a first strike action is soon proclaimed. It is the first strike of the Ita Airways era which became necessary due to the insane unreasonableness of some members of the company’s Board of Directors. We ask for the immediate intervention of the shareholder – they conclude – to avoid that these positions undermine the growth path of Ita Airways and put the alliance with Lufthansa at risk”.

