A man was pulled out of the ruins with a cigarette

A man was pulled out of the ruins with a cigarette Info

The rescuer told him to throw away the cigarette, but he wanted to finish it.

Despite the terrible circumstances in which it was created, one photo from Turkey managed to bring a smile to the faces of Twitter users. It shows a man who was pulled out of the ruins two days after the devastating earthquake in Turkey, but what caught the eye of many is that holding a cigarette in his hand while the rescue teams put him on a stretcher.

The video was released by Turkey’s Ministry of Defense, which said it was filmed in a destroyed residential complex in Adiyaman on Wednesday morning. It is in question Soner Tugtekinand on the video, an emergency worker can be heard saying in Turkish, “Uncle, just throw away that cigarette and lie on your back. I’ll give you one when we get to the hospital.”

Despite the rescuer telling him to throw away the cigarette, the man kept trying to smoke it. He was reported to have said he would rather smoke a cigarette than go to the hospital.

One of the comments on Twitter was: “I laughed”, and many wrote that the saved man who couldn’t wait to light a cigar was endlessly cute.

“Tragic but understandable”, “This is the only thing that made me laugh in the last week”, “This is one of the legendary photos”, “This made me giggle”, are just some of the comments.

