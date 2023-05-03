Ita-Lufthansa, we fly. Close agreement. Spohr: “It’s not Alitalia, it will be fine”

Ita-Lufthansa, imminent agreement between the Germans and the Italian government

The negotiation for the acquisition of Ita from Lufthansa going well. The confirmation comes from the CEO of the German airline Carsten Spohrwhich reveals some details on the now imminent agreement with Italian government. The negotiations between Lufthansa and the Italian government on Ita Airways “they proceed on the right track”, the tricolor company “it is not to be confused con Alitalia” and with the entry into the group “has good possibility Of success“. It is with these words – we read in the Corriere della Sera – that the managing director Spohr will bring the dossier of the privatization of the Italian airline at the shareholders’ meeting on 9 maggio. The words about Ita come after those of the president of Ita Antonino Turkish and the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. They could undergo some changes in case the Treasury and the Germans find it understanding first of the meeting.

Also because – continues the Corriere – the 12 maggio finish her extension of exclusivity of the talks. With the “participation and acquisition” of Ita “we want strengthen our presence in Europe and get another very interesting market”, reads Spohr’s speech. “Italy is there third largest economy in the EU and also the third largest airline market on the continent. And the metropolitan area of Milano it is the third largest catchment area in Europe, after London e Paris“. The question is elevatedbetween business travelers and those for personal reasons to and from Italy”. Negotiations resume between the Treasury and Lufthansa on the final details of the draft agreement which initially provides for the entry of the Germans up to 40% of Ita. The intention is to arrive at the signing before 12 May. Also because the green light dell’Antitrust The EU will take time: at this point Lufthansa should take over the reins of the Italian carrier fall.

Subscribe to the newsletter

