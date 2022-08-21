MILANO – Final rush for the submission of offers to detect Ita Airwaysthe former Alitalia in the hands of the Treasury and in the midst of a privatization process on which the crisis of the Draghi government has fallen.

Midnight on Monday 22 August marks the deadline by which the two teams in the field – Msc with the German Lufthansa on the one hand and the Americans of Delta Airlines with Air France and the Certares fund on the other – will send their offers to take over the company which is 100% owned by the Ministry of Economy.