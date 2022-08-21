Home Business Ita, the definitive offers from the consortiums led by MSC and Delta are coming. Then the ball at Palazzo Chigi
Business

Ita, the definitive offers from the consortiums led by MSC and Delta are coming. Then the ball at Palazzo Chigi

MILANO – Final rush for the submission of offers to detect Ita Airwaysthe former Alitalia in the hands of the Treasury and in the midst of a privatization process on which the crisis of the Draghi government has fallen.

Midnight on Monday 22 August marks the deadline by which the two teams in the field – Msc with the German Lufthansa on the one hand and the Americans of Delta Airlines with Air France and the Certares fund on the other – will send their offers to take over the company which is 100% owned by the Ministry of Economy.

