Italgas, Greek plan worth 900 million. The rearrangement will be ready by the autumn

The CEO Gallo: “Investments rose by 41% in the first six months of 2023 with our entry”

It will, in all probability, be one of the industrial dossiers along the Rome-Athens axis which, this afternoon, will see Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni fly to the Greek capital for the bilateral agreement with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Also because an Italgas-branded plan of 900 million euros of investments between now and 2029 is on track, which will be used to develop the gas distribution network in Greece. Where, as known, the group led by Paolo Gallo officially entered in September…

