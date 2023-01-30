Listen to the audio version of the article

On the one hand, integrate and streamline the newly acquired companies in Greece. On the other hand, continue with the further digitization of the gas pipeline network. They are among the focuses of Italgas, of which Letter to the saver has heard from the top management, in support of the business.

The integration

Since last September 1, the group has been consolidating Depa infrastructure in its financial statements. That is, the Greek operator to which three companies are associated: Eda Thess, Eda Attikis and Deda. A priority is, precisely, to integrate the assets in question…