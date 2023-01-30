Home News Good news! tonight the novel by Leandro Díaz returns to Colombian television
Good news! tonight the novel by Leandro Díaz returns to Colombian television

Good news! tonight the novel by Leandro Díaz returns to Colombian television

Since mid-December, the RCN channel decided to “suspend” the episodes of Leandro Díaz’s bionovela because it was the holiday season, but this Monday, January 30, after a little more than a month had passed, the channel announced that the production will return to Colombian screens.

The last chapter that Colombians saw was 60, called ‘Leandro makes Matilde Lina famous’, in which a journalist from the country’s capital arrives at ‘El Plan’ to interview the woman who inspired the song ‘Matilde Lina’ .

In this sense, all those who are connected to this story will be able to continue watching it through RCN at their usual time (9:30 pm, until 10:30 pm).

It is worth mentioning that the first chapter of this production was broadcast on September 19.

