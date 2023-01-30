Since mid-December, the RCN channel decided to “suspend” the episodes of Leandro Díaz’s bionovela because it was the holiday season, but this Monday, January 30, after a little more than a month had passed, the channel announced that the production will return to Colombian screens.

The last chapter that Colombians saw was 60, called ‘Leandro makes Matilde Lina famous’, in which a journalist from the country’s capital arrives at ‘El Plan’ to interview the woman who inspired the song ‘Matilde Lina’ .

In this sense, all those who are connected to this story will be able to continue watching it through RCN at their usual time (9:30 pm, until 10:30 pm).

It is worth mentioning that the first chapter of this production was broadcast on September 19.