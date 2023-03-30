On March 29, the first joint meeting of Chengdu-Chongqing Dual-core Human Resources and Social Security Coordinated Development in 2023 was held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. The “four major systems” of social security, talent, labor relations, human resources, social services and public services.

At the meeting, the “2023 Chengdu-Chongqing Dual-Core Human-Social Cooperation Key Task List” was reviewed to “focus” this year’s cooperation work. The “List” focuses on building the “four major systems” of employment, social security, talents, labor relations, human resources and social services, and improving the Chengdu-Chongqing dual-core human resources and social cooperation working mechanism. It clarifies 5 aspects and 28 key tasks.

In terms of building a talent public service system that is co-cultivated, shared, and precisely coordinated, the “List” proposes to work together to create a national expert service base in the Western Science City of the Shuangcheng Economic Circle in the Chengdu-Chongqing area, to organize experts to connect with grassroots needs, and to guide expert services Grassroots: increase the joint recruitment and training of postdoctoral fellows in the two places, jointly publish postdoctoral recruitment post information, and hold postdoctoral academic exchange activities; guide technical colleges and enterprises in Chengdu and Chongqing to carry out school-school cooperation, school-enterprise cooperation, and joint training of skilled talents.

In terms of building a social security public service system that is convenient, equal, and inclusive, promote more scenic spots in Chengdu and Chongqing to realize the “one-card tour” of social security cards, and share “same city benefits” in terms of online ticket purchases, card swiping (scanning code) admission, etc. ; study the convenient settlement mechanism of social security card financial payment, and explore the realization of social security card “one-card purchase” in terms of residents’ living consumption and public utility payment.

In terms of improving the working mechanism of Chengdu-Chongqing dual-core human society cooperation, a dual-core human society data sharing mechanism will be built, and the indicators that both parties pay close attention to and reflect the key tasks of human society development will be included in the scope of sharing, so as to jointly promote the improvement of shortcomings.