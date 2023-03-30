© Reuters. The Hang Seng Index regained 20,000 points, and the turnover increased by 40 billion. Alibaba danced together



Investing.com – On Wednesday (29th), the Hong Kong stock market opened strongly higher. The Hang Seng Index rose more than 3% at the beginning of the market, hitting a new high since March 8, but then the increase narrowed. At the same time, the Hang Seng Technology Index closed It rose 2.47%, and rose more than 4% at the beginning of the market.

The turnover of the Hang Seng Index today increased significantly to 146.409 billion, compared with 106.135 billion in the previous trading day; Beishui also actively bought, with a net purchase of 3.062 billion yuan of southbound funds and a net inflow of 4.608 billion yuan.

As of market close:

Up 2.06%, to 20192.40 points;

Up 0.46% to 20,285.0 points;

Up 2.47%, to 4246.35 points;

It rose 2.22% to 6878.93 points.

Technology stocks rose broadly, with Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE: ) soaring 12.23%, leading the Hang Seng Technology Index constituents and blue chips. The stock price closed at HK$94.55, the highest closing level since February 21.

The Alibaba department rose at the same time. Ali Health (HK:) rose 5.17%, Alibaba Pictures (HK:) rose 5.15%, and Sun Art Retail (HK:) rose 18.55%.

At the same time, Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC:) rose 1.75%, Meituan (HK:) rose 4.01%, and Jingdong Group (HK:) (NASDAQ:) rose 1.92%.

Among individual stocks, Kuaishou (HK: ) rose 1.53%. According to the financial report released by the company after the market close, in the fourth quarter, Kuaishou’s adjusted net loss narrowed sharply from RMB 3.6 billion in the same period last year to RMB 45.32 million. The adjusted net loss rate in Q4 improved by 2.7 percentage points from the previous month and 14.4 percentage points from the same period last year.

BYD shares (HK:)(SZ:) rose 3.12%. BYD’s 2022 operating income is RMB 424.06 billion, a year-on-year increase of 96.2%; net profit is RMB 16.622 billion, a year-on-year increase of 445.86%, and cash dividends of RMB 11.42 are distributed for every 10 shares .

