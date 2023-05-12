Italian banks: 6bn profits in 3 months. Meloni evaluates tax on extra profits

Italian banks, the boom thanks to the push of Lagarde. The numbers

The decisions made by Bce they are having consequences: to gain are the banks. The choice of Lagarde to continually raise i rates has recorded some record earnings for first fifteen Italian banks. It’s about circa 6 mld Of net profits in just three monthsthe data relates only to the period January-March 2023, almost tripling the 2.2 billion of profits achieved in the first quarter of 2022. A result record – reports Open – largely due to their ability to ride right away con mortgages e loans the continuous increase in interest rates decided by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde. According to the Italian government, however, those profits would arise from one one-way maneuverbecause there was no parallel increase in yields on deposits and customer current accounts.

This is it divarication all in favor of the banks that he turned on the government of Giorgia Melons a beacon on the system, making it more and more likely its extension to the credit system taxation on extra profits which had been applied to companies that sold electricity, gas and oil. An increasingly realistic hypothesis (according to the first drafts, banks would be taxed on accounts with yields still too close to zero) but which divides right now the bankers. First quarter numbers: Intesa Sanpaolo closed the accounts for the first quarter of 2023 with a profit of 1.956 billion euros, Unicredit and 2,1 mld e Mps the 235 mln.

