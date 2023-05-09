“Italians leave Ukraine immediately”. War, the alarm from the Farnesina

Ukraine, the Farnesina: the remaining Italians leave the country immediately

“Heavier and heavier missile attacks continue to be recorded in Kiev and throughout the Ukrainian territory. Maximum caution is recommended. All travel to Ukraine, in any capacity, is strongly discouraged. It is strongly recommended that compatriots still present in Ukraine use the means still available, including trains, to leave the country immediately, at times when the curfew is not in force”. This is what we read on the Viaggiare Sicuri website, managed by the ‘Crisis Unit of the Farnesina, in today’s update also published on the homepage of the Italian embassy in Kiev.

V-Day: fears attacks, Russia will celebrate quietly

Subdued celebrations tomorrow in Russia for Victory Day, the most important secular holiday in the Federation led by Vladimir Putin, which discounts the not at all exceptional results of Moscow’s troops in Ukraine and concerns for security after the drone attack on the Kremlin. The 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazism will see celebrations reduced or even canceled in many regions and cities for fear that they could end up in the crosshairs of attacks. In addition to bombings in Russian areas close to the Ukrainian border, sabotage and drone strikes, three well-known supporters of Putin’s ‘special operation’ against Kiev have been injured or killed in attacks within the Federation in less than twelve months: last Saturday in Nizhny Novgorod the car of the well-known nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, was blown up; he was seriously injured and his driver was killed.

