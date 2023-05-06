Italo also takes the coaches: green light for the acquisition of Itabus

Italo-Itabus, connections between Campania, Sicily and Puglia are increasing. The service will be operational from the summer

After a long wait, the green light has arrived: Italo in addition to the trains, it has also officially taken over the buses. The railway giant born in 2006 in Rome has officially acquired And sothe private long-distance road passenger transport company operational since the end of May 2021. This was decided today by the cda of the railway operator, who underlined that, in view of the operation, Flavio Cattaneo will leave the proxies to the president Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, while remaining a shareholder and non-executive vice president. While Itabus will continue to be led by the two managing directors Francesco Fiore and Enrico Zampone. The president will become Gianbattista LaRoccaCEO of Italo.

And so connects Italy, including Sicily, with 100 Man buses (Volkswagen group) and, after only two years of activity, despite the restrictions of the pandemic period, has already exceeded 2 million travellers. With the birth of Itabus, a quality service was introduced in Italy in the rubber sector, with latest generation buses equipped with free 4/5G wi-fi, toilets and vending machines for snacks and drinks. Half-decker (74 seats each) with 2 travel environments (Comfort+ and Top). Both day and night services connect large cities, infrastructural hubs such as airports, stations and ports, but also small towns and villages with a strong tourist vocation.

Italo-Itabus integration will then give rise to a group capable of developing an efficient integrated mobility service which, thanks to the synergies that will be created, will increase the coverage perimeter of the entire national territory, including: Sicily, Puglia and Campania they will be the first three regions to leave and will become the model of this interconnection and its benefits for travellers. A 24-hour active service, to which will be added the efficient and effective chartering offer, to meet the needs of schools, sports clubs, tourist groups and all kinds of public and private communities.

“Thanks to this operation, travelers will have a real integrated mobility service at their disposal, a project in which Italo believes and has been studying for years to facilitate travel around the area”, he remarked. Gianbattista LaRocca, CEO of Italo. “With a fleet of 51 trains and 100 buses for now, but which may grow in the coming years, we will connect all of Italy, serving large cities, tourist villages and infrastructure hubs such as ports and airports 24 hours a day”.

