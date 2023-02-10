Italtel signs with H Exchange for the sale of the historic Carini hub

Italtelthe Italian giant of Information Communication Technology, has signed a preliminary sales agreement with H Exchange, a real estate company of the Hightel Towers spa group, in which the companies have undertaken to formalize the buying and selling final by March 31.

Subsequently, in the coming months, the activities of the historic industrial area of cute will be transferred to one new headquarters located in Palermo. Entitled to Marisa Bellisariothe first Italian female manager who was at the helm of the company from 1981 to 1988, the Carini polo shirt was designed at the beginning of thethe 70s with large industrial warehouses designed for the production of large telephone exchanges, network equipment, telephone sets.

Today Italtel’s activities revolve around the design of software applied to the creation of infrastructures, services and solutions for the digital transformationand in areas such as the Cloud, cybersecurity, IoT, UBB and 5G, the digital workplace, Analytics & Automation.

A cute about 170 people work, mostly technicians and engineers engaged in research and development laboratories on software design activities and on the development of innovative network, automation and information security design and engineering services. The offices of the new headquarters in Palermo will be designed taking into account the typical needs of software house and will include functional spaces designed for team and collaborative work.

The spaces overall will be lower taking into account the lower daily flow of people due to the fact that the company offers the possibility of using hybrid working methods. As part of the plan to modernize its offices, Italtel transferred at the beginning of 2022 l’headquarter and all the staff of the historic Settimo Milanese site in the new headquarters of Caldera Parkin Milan.

“Il transfer of the Sicilian pole falls into modernization plan of our Italian offices which we have launched with the aim of improving the quality of work environments in more modern and functional locations and to achieve significant efficiency improvements in management costs and energy consumption from an eco-sustainable perspective”, commented Benedict DiSalvo, CEO of Italtel. Palermo, he assures, “remains an important center for us because key development activities are carried out in its Research and Development laboratories software e system integration also in collaboration with the academic world“.

“Our commitment affirms Gaetano Buglisi, Chairman of Hightel Towers , is to keep active the spaces that have already hosted various business and production realities for some time. But as you know the site has been down for over 20 years and has need investment and new projects. We are evaluating various opportunities, and among the hypotheses that of converting the currently non-operational area and the one which until now has hosted Italtel into logistics and production hub focused on telecommunications and sustainable mobility”.

