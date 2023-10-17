Italy: 1.6 billion for cruises, record number of passengers

Listen to the audio version of the article

Italian ports are once again believing in cruises, which have put the negative results achieved during the Covid pandemic behind them, and are investing in the sector. According to the estimates of the Rispetti Turismo report, the preview of which was presented, pending the official presentation, in Taranto, on October 27th, the overall value of port investments in cruise tourism in Italy, in the three-year period 2024-2026, will amount to to around 1.6 billion.

Of these, 32.6% dedicated to the construction of new cruise terminals (almost 530 million), 26.7% for the preparation of the ports for alternative supplies and energy supplies at the quay (approximately 430 million) and over 20% to the creation of other infrastructures serving the cruise industry (330 million).

New terminals in Ravenna and Catania

There are already numerous projects currently under development in the country, explained Francesco di Cesare, president of Rispetti Turismo; «among these, just to name a few: the new cruise terminal of Porto Corsini in Ravenna which should be completed next year, with an investment value of 27.7 million euros, the new maritime station of Catania worth 2 million euros and the redevelopment of the former Hennebique grain silos in Genoa (this however is currently on hold, ed.), for which a total of 130 million euros were invested”.

In a specific focus on Taranto, which, as mentioned, will host the presentation, Rispetti Turismo notes that, over the next three years, almost 30 million will be invested to create infrastructures serving cruise tourism. Of these, 15 million will be added to the 20 million already allocated, in the closing three-year period, for the installation of a system for the supply of electricity on land and alternative fuels (GLN) for cruise ships.

Cruise passengers in Italy at 12.9 million

As regards passenger traffic in Italy, Rispetti Turismo confirms the data already provided by both Cemar agency network and Clio (with the consultancy of the company led by di Cesare): Italy will reach, at the end of 2023, the historical record of 12 .9 million passengers handled and, moreover, it will bring eight ports into the ranking of the 20 main Mediterranean ports for cruises.

