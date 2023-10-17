Home » Udinese News | Pafundi sends signals to Sottil: double with Italy U19
The talent of the Friulians was the star of the match against Serbia. The playmaker hopes to convince the coach to use him more

The starlet shines again in the national team Simone Pafundi. The Juventus playmaker, who with a goal at the Under 20 World Cup had taken Italy to the final of that tournament, was decisive today in the friendly match played by the Under 19s in Serbia with a brace that opened the scoring. In fact, he scored the first two goals for the Azzurri. Final 1-3 and at the end of the match the coach Bernardo Corradisatisfied, commented: “The match went very well, just as the match three days ago went very well, obviously regardless of the result. For those who do the work we do with the national teams, what matters most is the path that the kids take. So, sometimes, it’s better to have a negative result by having a great race rather than the other way around.”

Corradi’s words

The Italian coach then concluded: “The team gave a great response against a tough opponent, which made these two matches something more than two friendlies. The best indication I got from these two games is that of having put some players in the system which, in past years, were not ready and which, now, are coming in handy, allowing us to broaden the base of this team”. Excellent signs therefore from the baby phenomenon At the bottom which can now finally become an important weapon for Mister Sottil too.

October 16th – 4pm

