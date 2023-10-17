Home » Football: Mazraoui supports Palestine and embarrasses Bayern – Football
The post by Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui in Germany has sparked controversy and embarrassment in which the Moroccan defender – in training camp with his national team – shared a short video on Instagram on Sunday in which an external voice reads: “God, help the our oppressed brothers in Palestine, so that they achieve victory.


May God grant grace to the dead, may God heal the wounded.”


A stance that was not appreciated by the German press, which had harsh words towards the player.


Bayern has decided to take a stand and in a statement to the DPA press agency they said that “an in-depth personal conversation with the club’s management is expected after his return”.

