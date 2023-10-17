Home » Bessudo asks Petro for a firm condemnation of terrorism in the midst of the crisis in Israel
by admin
Jean-Claude Bessudo, a prominent member of the Jewish community in Colombia, has called on President Gustavo Petro to expressly condemn all acts of terrorism, such as the recent Hamas attack in Israel that left hundreds dead, thousands injured and numerous kidnapped civilians.

Bessudo described the attack as “totally unforeseen, surprising and barbaric”, and expressed his hope that one day peace will be achieved. He highlighted the excellent relations that exist between the Jewish and Palestinian communities in Colombia.

Regarding the comparison that President Petro made between the Nazi extermination camp of Auschwitz and Gaza, Bessudo described it as “harsh and inappropriate”.

However, he noted that the president’s latest messages appear to be more in line with his role as head of state.

Bessudo also clarified that the meeting he had with Petro during his campaign was not to do political proselytizing or to ask for funds. He explained that the meeting was held outdoors on his terrace due to pandemic restrictions.

