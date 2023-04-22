Home » Italy for peace – repudiates war. Referendum campaign under way
Business

Italy for peace – repudiates war. Referendum campaign under way

by admin
Italy for peace – repudiates war. Referendum campaign under way

STATEMENT BY ENZO PENNETTA, REFERENDUM COMMITTEE REPUTES WAR

The referendum campaign begins today ITALY FOR PEACE – REPUDIATES WAR which will leave on April 22 throughout Italy to ask for a SIGNATURE FROM EVERY ITALIAN CITIZEN against sending weapons to countries at war, as provided for by ARTICLE 11 of the CONSTITUTION and to avoid both the risk of atomic war and the growing increase of military expenditure which should instead be used for work, school, health, housing and transport.

Why the referendum choice? Because despite the fact that more than 95% of the media, TV and newspapers are oriented towards sanctions and the sending of arms; despite the government and a very large part of Parliament as well, the vast majority of the population is against it. We aim to collect hundreds of thousands of signatures and force them to hear the opinion of the country.

I invite everyone to lend a hand, following the methods of participation on the site: https://referendumripudialaguerra.it/
FROM SATURDAY 22 APRIL
• See you to sign in all squares,
• in provincial capitals (for residents),
• on the online platform https://referendumripudialaguerra.it/firma-online/

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Checks for the poor and employable, stricter requirements and a new name: this is how the citizen's income changes

You may also like

Katrin Suder is standing for election to the...

Meloni: “Cutting the wedge and stronger government”. But...

Rating agency S&P increases outlook for Greece to...

INPS, good news for pensioners: here are the...

This is Michael Jordan’s luxury mansion for sale

Crozza show: from Meloni to Fitto and the...

Inflation: An Economic History of Crisis

Istat: in 2022 public administration net debt at...

According to the report, red numbers at Aldi-Nord...

The most important information about the amount, lump...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy