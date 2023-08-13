Italy introduces excess profits tax – and wants to relieve families

Italy is serious: hefty tax on the excess profits of the banks – the money should benefit families and companies

The special tax of 40 percent on excessive profits should bring the state billions in additional revenue. The measure shook the stock exchange prices of banks across Europe.

The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants to ask the banks to pay more.

Bild: Gregorio Borgia/AP

At first it sounds like an idea from left-wing kitchens: Italy wants to siphon off excessive profits from banks in order to relieve families. But the measure was decided by the government of the far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

