A disturbing post by a Montenegrin who lost his family in the massacre | Info

M. M from Cetinje published a disturbing message and video on Facebook one year after the massacre in Cetinje.

M.M from Cetinje, whose wife Nataša and two sons were killed in the bloody massacre in Cetinje, on the first anniversary of the crime, posted on Facebook a disturbing message and a video hinting at the possibility of blood revenge.

Đ. B, how you nailed, this is how I will nail all yours“, it is written in the post, which is believed to have been sent to the uncle of the mass murderer from Cetinje, Vuk Borilović. A little later, MM published a video showing a black flag on the house.

This is how you will be blackened, this is how the black flag will be waved, this is how, I swear to you“, his voice can be heard on the recording.

His posts were followed by numerous comments in which people urged him to stay sober and not do anything wrong.

In the comments below the post, people convince him that “revenge is useless” and that he is not thinking in that direction.

By the way, the unfortunate MM often shares pictures of his murdered children and wife on social networks, along with poignant messages.

