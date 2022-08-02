Home Business Italy’s GDP: Upb revises 2022 estimates upwards to + 3.2%, scissoring for 2023 to + 0.9%
Business

Italy’s GDP: Upb revises 2022 estimates upwards to + 3.2%, scissoring for 2023 to + 0.9%

by admin
Italy’s GDP: Upb revises 2022 estimates upwards to + 3.2%, scissoring for 2023 to + 0.9%

“Uncertainty about the outlook for the global economy has increased since last spring and the risks are increasingly on the downside. In this context, Italy seems to respond better than expected in 2022, with GDP growth of 3.2 per cent. On the other hand, our country could experience a sharp slowdown next year ”. This is what we read in the ‘Note on the economic situation of August 2022’ published by the Parliamentary Budget Office (Upb).

In light of the changes that have taken place in recent months, the UPB has revised its forecasts on the trend of the Italian economy in the two-year period 2022-23. The note notes that the estimates for 2022 improve by three tenths (from 2.9 processed last April, to 3.2 per cent), by virtue of the favorable trends in the first half, which benefited from an expansionary budget policy . The forecast for 2023, on the other hand, undergoes a cut of 1.2 percentage points compared to the spring estimates and slips to 0.9 percent. “The negative revision is primarily due to the protracted conflict in Ukraine, which translates into a deterioration in foreign demand and a greater persistence of inflation,” explains Upb.

See also  Bags in search of redemption, Milan stands out. Still in the sprint oil and gas

You may also like

Beauty International Brand Launches New Qixi Cultural Elements...

Industry Observation | Youju CEO and Founder Cai...

Ansaldo Energia, workers in the march

Progress in efficient and stable perovskite solar cells...

Avio strengthens in the defense sector, new orders...

The abbreviation of Xiaokang Co., Ltd. was officially...

CDP, first half of 2022 growth: + 9%...

He Xiaopeng: Xiaopeng Motors is expected to achieve...

Wall Street: US-China anxiety with Pelosi’s visit to...

Auto, 14 groups modify purchase offers after Antitrust...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy