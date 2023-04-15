“It’s not the arena”, Corona checks out: he sold Messina Denaro’s chats to Giletti

It’s not the arena, stop at Giletti: Fabrizio Corona and Messina Denaro’s chats

And now Fabrizio Corona also appears. He would have been the former “King of the paparazzi” to sell, through an agency, to Massimo Giletti’s broadcast, Non è l’arena, the audio chats between Matteo Messina Denaro and two patients known during chemotherapy.

As it reports Republic, Corona had been contacted by an acquaintance of one of the women who became friends with the mafia boss during treatment at the La Maddalena clinic in Palermo. The patients did not know the true identity of the godfather who said his name was Andrea Bonafede. Corona then met his intermediary in Sicily to have the audio then sold to Non è l’Arena. The content had been anticipated by the site mowmag.com.

Giletti confessed that he was “thrilled” by the network’s decision, above all because the program boasts “an average of around 6%” share. To Valerio Staffelli, sent by Striscia the news that he went to give him the Golden Tapir, Giletti said jokingly: “You have to ask Urbano Cairo why they sent me away, maybe he did it because I’m a Juventus player. Maybe I’ll come to Mediaset”. And on the special dedicated to Matteo Messina Denaro, the presenter had replied: “Italy is not yet ready to listen to certain truths, it is more convenient to keep them in the drawers”.

