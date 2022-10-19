Home Business Iveco Group: presents ePowertrain, the new Turin plant with net zero CO2 emissions
Today FPT Industrial inaugurated the new ePowertrain plant in Turin, a production site entirely dedicated to its electric range and the first zero CO2 emissions of the Iveco Group.

The plant of the Iveco Group global propulsion systems brand occupies a total area of ​​15,000 square meters, generates its own energy with solar panels and other innovative photovoltaic and wind technologies, obtains additional energy from renewable sources and purchases carbon credits. to fully offset their CO2 emissions. An indoor space of 6,000 square meters cultivated with 100 drought-tolerant plants adds an additional CO2 absorption expected of around 7 tons per year.

At full capacity, the plant will employ approximately 200 people to produce over 20,000 electric axles and over 20,000 battery packs annually. Electric axles will equip heavy commercial vehicles such as the Nikola Tre, while electric transfer boxes and compact battery packs will be installed on light commercial vehicles and minibuses, such as the new IVECO eDAILY. Both of these zero-emission vehicles were presented last month at the IAA Transportation trade fair in Hanover, Germany.

“Iveco Group has set itself the challenging goal of achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2040, ten years ahead of the expiry of the Paris Agreement. This applies equally to our products and the places where we produce them. From this plant we will supply electric propulsion systems that will complement an already wide range of engines ”, said Gerrit Marx, CEO of Iveco Group.

