Home Business Ivory Coast: Masdar’s commitment in Africa for the development of renewables continues
Business

Ivory Coast: Masdar’s commitment in Africa for the development of renewables continues

by admin

Côte d’Ivoire has signed an agreement with Masdar, the UAE’s renewable energy company, to explore the development of a 50-70 megawatt (MW) solar power plant. Masdar and the Ivorian Ministry of Mines, Oil and Energy will explore the joint development of solar PV plants in Côte d’Ivoire starting with a first 50-70 megawatt plant ”. The West African nation has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 32% and increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to over 40% by 2030.

The agreement is part of a master plan to develop generation plants that integrate solar, hydroelectric and biomass energy. Masdar aims to deliver 100 gigawatts of green energy worldwide by 2030 and sees “huge potential” for this sector in Africa. In January, Masdar also signed an agreement with Ethiopia for the joint development of a 500 MW solar project. It has also signed agreements with Angola, Uganda and Zambia for the development of renewable energy projects. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the energy potential of the continent: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/energia-la-via-africana

See also  Energy, party solutions to the crisis. The price cap unites, rigs and regasifiers share. And (almost) no one points to the covers

You may also like

Resolution 12 of 02/20/2023 – State Attorney’s Office...

Invitation letter of BYD joint venture car exposed:...

Investments by a Swiss investment strategist – now...

Lottomatica warms up the engines for the Stock...

Job cuts at Meta – Facebook group wants...

The strongest smart watch is here!HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate...

Not all European banks ready for new capital...

Istat, the “ad personam” rule to reconfirm Blangiardo...

VW: Up to 100,000 euros a month in...

Volkswagen focuses on electric and digital cars: investment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy