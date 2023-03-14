Côte d’Ivoire has signed an agreement with Masdar, the UAE’s renewable energy company, to explore the development of a 50-70 megawatt (MW) solar power plant. Masdar and the Ivorian Ministry of Mines, Oil and Energy will explore the joint development of solar PV plants in Côte d’Ivoire starting with a first 50-70 megawatt plant ”. The West African nation has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 32% and increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to over 40% by 2030.

The agreement is part of a master plan to develop generation plants that integrate solar, hydroelectric and biomass energy. Masdar aims to deliver 100 gigawatts of green energy worldwide by 2030 and sees “huge potential” for this sector in Africa. In January, Masdar also signed an agreement with Ethiopia for the joint development of a 500 MW solar project. It has also signed agreements with Angola, Uganda and Zambia for the development of renewable energy projects. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

