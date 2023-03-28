Zhang Chen, all-media reporter of the Rule of Law Daily

On March 28, the Supreme People’s Court’s implementation of the Yellow River Protection Law and the Promotion of Judicial Protection of the Yellow River Basin along the Yellow River and Nine Provincial Courts were held in Luliang, Shanxi.

Zhang Jun, secretary of the party group and president of the Supreme Law, pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the people’s courts have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply practiced Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law and Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, and insisted on serving the overall situation, For the justice of the people, the courts along the nine provinces and districts along the Yellow River have strengthened judicial cooperation, boosted the rectification of environmental problems, promoted ecological protection and restoration, and made positive contributions to the promotion of ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin.

Zhang Jun requested that the people’s courts, especially the people’s courts at all levels in the Yellow River Basin, should fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement the Law on the Protection of the Yellow River, and correctly handle protection and development, development and security, overall and local issues. , current and long-term issues, strengthen the judicial protection and restoration of the ecological environment of the Yellow River Basin, protect, inherit and promote the Yellow River culture, develop high-quality judicial services with high quality, and make new contributions to safeguarding the safety of the Yellow River and serving national rejuvenation.

Zhang Jun emphasized that the people’s courts should adhere to integrity and innovation, strengthen the concept of the system, highlight problem orientation, vigorously investigate and research, constantly improve the system and mechanism of environmental resource trials, improve the judicial level of ecological and environmental protection, and contribute to the construction of Chinese-style modernization in which man and nature coexist harmoniously. Greater contribution!

Yang Linping, a member of the party group and vice president of the Supreme Law, attended the meeting and said in a speech that the Yellow River Protection Law is another river basin protection law after the Yangtze River Protection Law. The people’s courts at all levels in the Yellow River Basin should take the implementation of the Yellow River Protection Law as a concrete action to implement the “two maintenances”, focus on the specialization of environmental justice, use reform and innovation as the driving force, and closely focus on ensuring the ecological protection and high-quality protection of the Yellow River Basin. Continue to develop. It is necessary to give full play to the function of environmental resource trials, implement the most stringent system and the most rigorous rule of law, serve and protect the overall situation of the country, and effectively improve people’s livelihood and well-being. Combined with the characteristics of judicial protection in the Yellow River Basin, enrich and improve preventive, punitive, and restorative judicial measures to protect the Yellow River. Xiumei Anlan provides stronger and more powerful judicial services.

During the meeting, the courts of nine provinces and districts in the Yellow River Basin passed and signed the “Shanxi Initiative for Judicial Services for Ecological Protection and High-quality Development of the Yellow River Basin”. Feng Jun, President of Shanxi Provincial Higher People’s Court, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Comrades in charge of the Environmental Resources Tribunal of the Supreme Court, representatives of some courts along the nine provinces and regions along the Yellow River and other river basins, representatives of the Regional Economic Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, and some representatives of the National People’s Congress and members of the CPPCC National Committee attended the meeting.