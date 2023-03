Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Burkhalter Group making gains in the areas of plumbing, heating and ventilation in the cantons of Thurgau and St. Gallen 28-March-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Burkhalter Group is to acquire Bötschi Holding AG, Mauren (Thurgau), along with its subsidiaries Bötschi AG Feuer Luft Wasser, Mauren, Angele AG Feuer Luft Wasser,

Bronschhofen (St. Gallen) and Perl-Pool AG, Mauren, with effect from 28 March 2023. The purchase price is to be settled in cash and by way of Burkhalter Holding AG’s registered shares

from authorised capital.