Just over two years after taking office, the French manager Thierry Bolloré leaves his position as CEO of the British Jaguar Land Rover group controlled by Tata Motors. A sudden and unexpected exit justified by “personal reasons”. The resignation will be effective from 31 December 2022 and, in his place, Adrian Mardell, current financial director and member of the board of directors for three years, will take up the ad interim position.

Thierry Bolloré’s career



Thierry Bolloré was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover in September 2020. He began his management career in 1990 as Shop Manager of Michelin’s heavy truck tire factory, Bolloré has more than 30 years of experience in international business.

After 12 years at Michelin, he joined global automotive supplier Faurecia in 2005 as Vice President, Asia, Exhaust Systems Product Group, based in China. After holding successful roles in a number of senior positions, including worldwide vice president responsible for industry, quality and purchasing for Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies (Fect), Bolloré joined Groupe Renault in 2012 becoming the right-hand man of Carlos Ghosn and number one of the Lozenge brand for a good part of 2019 to then land in the English group and take the place of Ralf Speth.