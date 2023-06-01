Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Remains Committed to China Business – WSJ

JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon said the bank remains committed to its China business despite rising tensions with the United States.
Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co., said the bank remains committed to its China business despite rising tensions with the United States.
“When we do business in a country, we serve the citizens of that country, and we also Do business in 100 countries around the world.”
He added: “We want to be there through all the good and bad times. We tend not to leave unless there’s a situation of war or civil war. And, we’re not here to predict any of that.”
He acknowledged that relations between the United States and China have become more complicated of late. According to The Wall Street Journal, China has been cracking down on overseas companies, a sign that its leadership values national security over economic growth.
Dimon, however, described the cooling in U.S.-China relations as de-risking rather than decoupling, mirroring the language U.S. officials have used to describe the situation.
“China is clearly going to do what they think is good for them, and business may be a positive, but national security will trump all other concerns,” Dimon said.