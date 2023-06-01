Home » Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Remains Committed to China Business – WSJ
Updated June 1, 2023 07:25 CST

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co., said the bank remains committed to its China business despite rising tensions with the United States.

He acknowledged that relations between the United States and China have become more complicated of late. According to The Wall Street Journal, China has been cracking down on overseas companies, a sign that its leadership values ​​national security over economic growth.

See also  Summary of Chinese financial media reports: Fudan team releases MOSS, the first ChatGPT-like model in China, and invites the public to participate in internal testing- Wall Street Journal

Dimon, however, described the cooling in U.S.-China relations as de-risking rather than decoupling, mirroring the language U.S. officials have used to describe the situation.

China is clearly going to do what they think is good for them, and business may be a positive, but national security will trump all other concerns,” Dimon said.

