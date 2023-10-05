Japan Airlines Launches ‘Any Wear, Anywhere’ Service to Reduce Emissions and Luggage Weight

Japan Airlines Launches Clothing Rental Service to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Japan Airlines has introduced a new service called “Any Wear, Anywhere” that allows travelers to reserve a set of clothing for their vacation. The clothing is then delivered to their hotel upon arrival, and at the end of their stay, it is returned, washed, and re-entered into the system. The year-long trial aims to reduce carbon emissions by reducing the weight carried by planes.

The service calculates that saving about 10 kg of luggage is equivalent to saving about 7.5 kg in emissions, which is comparable to turning on a hair dryer for 10 minutes a day for 78 days. By providing clothing options to travelers, Japan Airlines hopes to eliminate the need for passengers to bring clothes from home, thereby reducing the weight of their luggage.

Miho Moriya, the manager of “Any Wear, Anywhere,” came up with the idea to make traveling more convenient and sustainable. Users of the service can choose between various options, such as men’s or women’s clothing, different seasons, elegant or casual styles, and the number of tops and bottoms. Prices for the rental period range from $34 to $48.

All the clothing provided by the service is either second-hand or comes from company surplus. While users cannot see this information about their selection, the response to the service has been overwhelmingly positive, with requests from over 115 countries.

The true impact of the trial will be assessed by Japan Airlines at the end of the year, taking into account the weight savings and the exact emissions reduction. Weight reduction has long been considered an effective way to save fuel and reduce emissions in the aviation industry.

Aviation analyst Gary Crichlow suggests that if Japan Airlines observes a statistically significant reduction in baggage weight, they should determine whether there is a causal relationship with the initiative. The challenge then would be to ensure that the lower weight translates into lower fuel consumption.

Nina Gbor, a sustainable fashion expert and educator, praises the service for reducing clothing waste and utilizing excess stock and secondhand clothing. Gbor believes that more airlines should adopt this linen rental model to support the circular economy and achieve sustainability goals.

Miho Moriya hopes to expand the partnership with Japan Airlines to other members of the OneWorld alliance, such as American Airlines, British Airways, and Qantas, and eventually to other alliances. The ultimate goal is to make the service available to everyone, making travel more convenient, sustainable, and eco-friendly.

