Japan, attack against premier Kishida. VIDEO

Japan, attack against Kishida, prime minister saved

And Pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an outdoor speech in Wakayama City. The Japanese media report it. Kishida was evacuated and rescued. A roar similar to an explosion was heard at the scene, says the public television network Nhk. Footage shows officers blocking and carrying off a man as people clear the area.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Explosive attack against Japanese premier Fumio Kishida. The fact comes a short time after Japan’s decision not to observe the ceiling on the price of Russian oil imposed by the West. The Anglosphere does not want to lose Japan. pic.twitter.com/mqCXm4DPhM — Cesare Sacchetti (@CesareSacchetti) April 15, 2023

Japan, against Kishida a smoke bomb, prime minister is fine

Several local media, including news agency Kyodothey report that against the head of government in Tokyo would be launched a “smoke bomb” and there are no immediate signs of injuries or damage at the scene of the incident. National broadcaster NHK claims that one person was stopped, but there is no immediate official confirmation and the local police declined to comment. NHK has broadcast footage showing police blocking an individual as the crowd disperses. This is another episode after the one that involved former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, shot dead in July last year during an electoral appointment in the city of Nara.

WATCH THE VIDEO

#Japan 🇯🇵: An explosion occurred in the western city of Wakayama, Japan during a speech by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. According to media reports, a smoke bomb was thrown into the crowd that had gathered at the venue. The police have… pic.twitter.com/OBNuFoFGli — Daniele Angrisani (@putino) April 15, 2023

Japan, Tajani arrived in Tokyo: solidarity with Kishida

“I want to express all my solidarity with the Japanese premier Kishida, the victim of an act of intimidation during a rally. I am happy to know that he is well”. The Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani wrote it on Twitter, also communicating his arrival in Tokyo for the G7 Foreign Affairs. “I thank the Japanese authorities for their welcome”, concluded the owner of the Farnesina in his tweet.

Subscribe to the newsletter

