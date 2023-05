Prolongs inflation in Japan

According to the National Statistics Office, the consumer price index (CPI) in April 2023 recorded a change equal to +3.5% year on yearhigher than consensus which indicated a growth of 2,5%, compared to +3.2% in March.

The data on a monthly basis however, it highlights a 0.6% increase, after +0.1% in March.

Il given corewhich excludes the food component, registers a +3.4% year-on-year, as expectedan acceleration compared to the +3.1% of the previous month.

(Ticker)