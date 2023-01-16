Home Business Japan, inflation runs here too. Focus on PPI index, further interest rate pressure on Bank of Japan
Business

Japan, inflation runs here too. Focus on PPI index, further interest rate pressure on Bank of Japan

by admin

Sharp rise on an annual basis in Japan in inflation measured by the producer price index. In December, the PPI index rose on a monthly basis by 0.5%, beyond the +0.3% expected by the consensus, compared to +0.6% in November. On an annual basis, inflation shot up by 10.2%, well over the +9.5% estimated by analysts, compared to +0.3% in November. The data puts further pressure on the Bank of Japan, the central bank of Japan, which continues to pursue an accommodating monetary policy still based on negative rates.

In December, in what was its last act of 2022, the BoJ, white fly among the main central banks in the world for the ultra-expansionary monetary policy that it continues to pursue – based on negative rates and on QE to say the least little unleashed – announced that he had left the cost of money unchanged at -0.1% but that he had also made a change to the YCC (Yield Curve Control), i.e. the yield curve control tool.

The Bank of Japan has increased the fluctuation range of Japanese government bond rates, from the previous range between -0.25% and 0.25% to the new band, between -0.5% and +0 .5%. And there are those who are betting that Japan is now destined to put an end to the era of negative rates.

See also  Volatile start for Wall Street, focus on Fed minutes and job reports in the coming days

You may also like

After Ma Huateng’s announcement, Tencent disclosed the details...

Wall Street closed today with Martin Luther King...

More than a hundred shares have risen by...

Bitcoin also breaks through $21,000: a rally of...

The supply of coking coal is gradually reduced...

Adopt a cow, the story gets more and...

Tencent reported the latest anti-corruption situation and punished...

Economists Still See U.S. in Recession This Year,...

Domestic and foreign macroeconomic expectations are good, rubber...

Apple foundries Foxconn and Pegatron announce plans to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy