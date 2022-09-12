© Reuters. Japan stocks up; Nikkei 225 up 1.16% at close



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and other sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, Japan, it rose 1.16%.

The best performers of the session were Isetan Mitsukoshi (TYO: ), which rose 4.70% or 56.00 points to trade at 1,247.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (TYO: ) added 3.56% or 135.00 points to end at 3,930.00 and JR West Japan (TYO: ) added 3.37% or 180.00 points to end at 5,527.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chiyoda Corp. (TYO: ), which lost 2.38% or 10.00 points to trade at 410.00. JGC Corp. (TYO: ) fell 1.99% or 40.00 points to end at 1,969.00 and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (TYO: ) lost 1.77% or 94.00 points to end at 5,210.00.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, 2,403 stocks rose, outnumbering stocks that closed lower — 1,105. At the same time, 289 stocks did not rise or fall, and were basically unchanged.

Shares in Isetan Mitsukoshi (TYO: ) rose to three-year highs, gaining 4.70% or 56.00 to 1,247.00. Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (TYO: ) shares rose to one-year highs; gaining 3.56% or 135.00 to 3,930.00.

A measure of implied volatility for options on the Nikkei 225 index fell 2.84% to 19.49.

WTI crude oil futures October options contract prices fell 0.15% or 0.13 points to hit $86.66. Elsewhere in futures, Brent crude oil futures for delivery in London rose 0.01% (0.01 point) to trade at $92.85, while December gold futures rose 0.42% (7.30) to trade at $1,735.90.

USD/JPY was up 0.21% at 142.82, while EUR/JPY was up 1.78% at 145.63.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 1.04% at 107.60.