Home Business Japan stocks up; Nikkei 225 up 1.16% at close By Investing.com
Business

Japan stocks up; Nikkei 225 up 1.16% at close By Investing.com

by admin
Japan stocks up; Nikkei 225 up 1.16% at close By Investing.com
© Reuters. Japan stocks up; Nikkei 225 up 1.16% at close

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and other sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, Japan, it rose 1.16%.

The best performers of the session were Isetan Mitsukoshi (TYO: ), which rose 4.70% or 56.00 points to trade at 1,247.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (TYO: ) added 3.56% or 135.00 points to end at 3,930.00 and JR West Japan (TYO: ) added 3.37% or 180.00 points to end at 5,527.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chiyoda Corp. (TYO: ), which lost 2.38% or 10.00 points to trade at 410.00. JGC Corp. (TYO: ) fell 1.99% or 40.00 points to end at 1,969.00 and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (TYO: ) lost 1.77% or 94.00 points to end at 5,210.00.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, 2,403 stocks rose, outnumbering stocks that closed lower — 1,105. At the same time, 289 stocks did not rise or fall, and were basically unchanged.

Shares in Isetan Mitsukoshi (TYO: ) rose to three-year highs, gaining 4.70% or 56.00 to 1,247.00. Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (TYO: ) shares rose to one-year highs; gaining 3.56% or 135.00 to 3,930.00.

A measure of implied volatility for options on the Nikkei 225 index fell 2.84% to 19.49.

WTI crude oil futures October options contract prices fell 0.15% or 0.13 points to hit $86.66. Elsewhere in futures, Brent crude oil futures for delivery in London rose 0.01% (0.01 point) to trade at $92.85, while December gold futures rose 0.42% (7.30) to trade at $1,735.90.

See also  US inflation: consumer price index slows to + 8.3% in April. Has the peak been tested? Core component details

USD/JPY was up 0.21% at 142.82, while EUR/JPY was up 1.78% at 145.63.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 1.04% at 107.60.

You may also like

Airplanes, 24-hour strike today. Ita activates inconvenience plan

Haitong Strategy: The Boom Trend of the New...

Nagel dictates the ECB’s hawkish line, the euro...

Spread Btp-Bund at 232, the yield rises again...

US Treasury Secretary: Gasoline prices may continue to...

The stock exchanges today, 12 September. Positive lists...

The battery capacity information of the four iPhone...

European stock exchanges towards a good start in...

The iPhone 14 series is online: the nominal...

Tokyo Stock Exchange + 1% with travel news...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy