Xinhua News Agency, Moscow, September 11 (Reporter Zhao Bing) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on the 11th. safety etc.

According to the Russian President’s website, Putin said during the call that Ukraine’s frequent attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, including the nuclear waste repository, will lead to catastrophic consequences. Russian experts have taken a series of measures to ensure the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Pressure needs to be exerted on the Ukrainian government to immediately stop the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Russia and France expressed their willingness to conduct depoliticized cooperation on the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The French presidential palace said in a press release that Macron reiterated the need to ensure the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in a phone call with Putin. He called on the Russian military to withdraw its heavy and light weapons from nuclear power plants and follow International Atomic Energy Agency recommendations to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants.

Macron will keep in touch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and IAEA Director General Grossi, and will call Putin again in the next few days to agree on ensuring the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the press release said.

When discussing global food security issues, Putin said that the food shipped from the ports of the Black Sea should first meet the needs of developing countries, so the EU should not set up obstacles to the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Macron said European sanctions did not apply to agricultural products or products essential to agriculture. International partners, including Russia, have a shared responsibility to ensure that countries facing the highest food security risk continue to have access to the food they need. (Participating reporter: Xu Yongchun)