Japanese based Italian design: here is the Gorgona NM+ speedster

Gorgona Cars has chosen the MiMo 2023 event to unveil the new NM+, an abbreviation that stands for Naked Monoposto” but which with the addition of the “+” sign brings the available seats to two. In fact, last year the Roman company had launched the Gorgona NM, very similar to the current one (Mazda MX-5 engine and ultra-light chassis) but equipped with only one seat for the driver.

Now the “plus” version with the bodywork transformed for the occasion recalls the famous “small boats” so loved by lovers of speed. Gorgona Cars NM+ has undergone a clear redesign. The bodywork has been further lightened, thanks to the insertion of front fairings and the aerodynamic humps behind the seats made of carbon fibre. Gorgona Cars has chosen the black color for all the parts that were originally chromed. This aesthetic choice also involves the 15″ Enkei RPF1 rims where the 205/55 Yokohama A052 tires are inserted.

The tonneau cover of the passenger compartment integrates the fairing where part of the instrumentation is located: the driver and passenger areas are separated by a central bridge.

The NM+ also boasts a new “high sill”, which reaches almost halfway (in height) to the original door. This design choice ensures better protection for passengers in the event of a side impact. With the introduction of the new “brancardo alto”, the Gorgona Cars designers had to modify the geometry of the original doors, which are now smaller and, obviously, lighter. All this allows the Gorgona Cars NM+ to reach a dry weight of 800 kg.

Under the bonnet is the “famous” 2.0 Skyactiv-G 4-cylinder engine which currently drives the Maza MX-5 installed in a rearward position to favor an optimal weight balance between the two axles. This engine is combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while for those who want it, a power kit is offered that brings horsepower to 220 and torque to 225 Nm.