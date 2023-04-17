Japanese company will sell air car to individuals for $1.5 million – yqqlm

On April 16, according to Kyodo News, the “SkyDrive” company in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan announced that it will sell “air flying cars” to individuals. The price is 1.5 million US dollars, and reservations and inquiries have begun to be accepted on the company’s official website. The 2-seater flying car “SD-05” will be sold. The product is equipped with motors and propellers and can take off and land vertically. The longest cruising range envisaged is about 10 kilometers and the top speed is 100 kilometers per hour. Delivery to individual buyers of purchases is expected after 2025.

SkyDrive reached an agreement last year with a Vietnamese company to deliver up to 100. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism “type certificate” required for commercial flight is being sought.

(Article source: Jiemian News)

Original title: Japanese company will sell air car to individuals for $1.5 million