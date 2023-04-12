The stock exchange in Japan reacted positively to announcements by investor legend Warren Buffet. (Photo: AP)

Nikkei-Index

Tokio, Singapore Markets in Japan continued their rally on Wednesday for the fourth day in a row, supported by rising consumer sentiment and the optimism of stock market guru Warren Buffett. The Nikkei index, which comprises 225 stocks, was 0.6 percent higher at 28,082 points. The broader Topix index rose 0.7 percent to 2006 points.

Buffett, 92, said Tuesday he was proud of his investments in Japan’s top trading houses and that he was “still considering some” other investments in Japan. Department store operator J.Front Retailing rose one percent after it reported a tripling of net profit for the fiscal year ended February after the market close on Tuesday and forecast further growth. It also boosted the sector, with mall owner Aeon up 1.5 percent and Takashimaya up 1 percent.

Read on now Get access to this and every other article in the Web and in our app free of charge for 4 weeks. Further