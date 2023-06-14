JD.com’s 618 Children’s Clothing and Shoes Top 10 Hot Selling List released Jiaoxia, aqpa, 361° children’s brands on the list_TOM News

JD.com 618 is in full swing. During this period, it coincides with the Children’s Day. Parents are choosing gifts for their babies. Children’s clothing and shoes are still the first choice for “baby gifts”.Recently, JD.com released the top 10 best-selling children’s clothing and shoes for 618. Jiaoxia, Dr. Jiang, aqpa, 361°Kids, Tongtai, Balabala and other brands’ hot items were on the list, bringing children’s sunscreen clothing, sunscreen hats, breathable T-shirts, Sports shoes and other multi-category children’s clothing and children’s shoes are hot products, allowing parents to provide high-quality, cost-effective purchasing suggestions for the baby’s summer wardrobe renewal.

With the diversification of children’s activity scenes, the new generation of mothers’ awareness of children’s sun protection is rapidly increasing. Many families will take their children to swim, camp, etc. in summer. These scenes require sunscreen products to protect children’s skin. According to data from JD.com, JD.com’s 618 got off to a good start in 28 hours. The turnover of children’s sunscreen products increased by 5 times year-on-year, and the sales of children’s sunscreen clothing under Jiaoxia increased by 10 times year-on-year.

Banana Ice Touch series children’s shawl sunscreen clothing and HeyBetter children’s sunscreen hat are one of the top 10 best-selling products on JD’s 618 children’s clothing and children’s shoes list. Banana children’s sunscreen clothing is made of cool-feeling fiber, which is light and breathable. Children will not feel stuffy when wearing it, and it is sun-resistant and durable. HeyBetter children’s topless sun hat, the three-dimensional fit will not fall off no matter how the head is moved, it is very suitable for lively and active children.

Among the children’s clothing items that are particularly worth buying throughout the year, T-shirts and home suits must be on the list. According to JD.com’s 10-minute battle report, the turnover of children’s T-shirts increased by 100% year-on-year. The TOP10 best-selling list this time includes a variety of T-shirts and home suits suitable for children of different ages in different scenes, as well as breathable one-piece rompers that are necessary for babies in summer.

A well-worn children’s T-shirt or home clothes should be moderate in thickness, breathable and comfortable, not tight, good in shape, and versatile to wear. Hush Puppies short sleeves for boys, boys and girls, Barabara baby and children multi-color breathable short sleeves, bright and diverse colors, suitable for various scenes. aqpa baby underwear short-sleeved suit and Tongtai newborn jumpsuit adopt Class A standard, 100% cotton is softer and more breathable, and the whole wrapping edge is comfortable and delicate, and will not rub the delicate skin of children.







In the process of children’s growth, the choice of shoes cannot be ignored. The 10-minute data of JD.com’s 618 start showed that the turnover of brands such as Nike Kids, FILA Kids, and 361° Kids increased by more than 100%. Because children are in the critical period of ankle development, professional and safe children’s shoes are more popular.

Strong wrapping, 361° children’s sneakers with EVA outsole and Skechers children’s shoes children’s sneakers have always been favored by mothers. NIKE yykids classic low-top sports and leisure sneakers, with a variety of personalized colors, satisfying comfort and showing children’s different style. Cool and breathable has always been the main selling point of summer sports shoes. Dr. Jiang Baotou children’s sandals and FILA antibacterial children’s sandals, even after playing in the water, the shoes can be breathable and dry quickly, allowing children to fully experience the joy of playing in the water.













The update frequency of children’s shoes and clothing in the developing period is fast. Parents should not only pay attention to the cost performance, but also consider the comfort. JD.com 618 also has cross-store preferential activities such as 50 discount for every 300 purchase, and each user can receive up to 3 “200 purchase and 20 discount” subsidy coupons every day, so that consumers can buy high-quality children’s clothing and shoes at a lower price and accompany their children They grow up happily and healthily.



